In anticipation of the arrival of the emerald ash borer — which was discovered this spring, just across the St. Paul border — the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has hung traps for the emerald ash borer — like this one at Brackett Park — in hopes of reducing the amount of damage to the city’s trees. Click on image to link to story.
This just in...
Revenue shortage puts Bridgeland News on hiatus.
Ok, so it was a long shot to expect a miraculous response to moving our news publication from print to online only. We did get 1,000 folk to subscribe to our weekly email newsletter, but we could only attract $1,500 of advertising to cover a $6,000+ budget. Obviously, this is going to take a bit more time and work, or a new economy, or a new model. Unfortunately, there’s no money to buy that time right now and Bridgeland News is going to have to take a break and regroup. Call it a hiatus in order to determine if resources and interest can be found to have Bridgeland resurfaced. Or maybe even re-papered.
At the city border, ash borer threatens 20 percent of all of Minneapolis' trees
City considering regulatory changes for University area
Construction of ‘green’ Public Works facility under way
Events
Koyi Sushi to Open on Franklin Avenue
For all you sushi lovers out there, Franklin Avenue is about to get a little more exciting.
This Tuesday, Dec. 1 marked the general opening of the new Koyi Sushi on the corner of Franklin and 21st Ave., in the building that formerly housed the Seward Co-op.
Paving a two-way street
Who puts the “2” in 2.0? You do. Bridgeland News Publisher Becky Clawson writes about the two-way street of online news — and how you can help pave the way and increase the traffic.
Columns
July 1, 2009
Help out Pop Wagner; Bike film fest rolls into town; Take Up’s Trylon opens with Buster
Get grilling — vegan recipes for summer
It’s summertime — time to grill! Seward’s own Meagan “Rhymes with Vegan” Holtgrewe shares a couple of vegetarian grilling recipes — just two of the mouthwatering recipes from her food blog.